Strike impacts banking operations

HYDERABAD

27 November 2020 00:09 IST

Operations at many public sector banks as well as regional rural banks and District Cooperative Central Banks in the State were impacted on Thursday as members of two bank employees unions and an officers union participated in a nationwide strike called by central trade unions.

Little work could be transacted at several bank branches across Telangana, including in the city, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubagar and Khammam, said P. Venkataramaiah, general secretary of the Telangana unit of Bank Employees’ Federation of India (BEFI).

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and the All India Bank Officers Association directly participated in the strike.

Advertising

Advertising