Stress on integrated approach of multi-disciplinary education

English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) professor E. Suresh Kumar has felt that the integration of Humanities and Arts with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) would lead in reviving the “knowledge of many arts” of the ancient Indian education system.
Conclave on higher edu
He was airing his views as the plenary speaker at the conclave on higher education “Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy – 2020”.
The conclave was organised online by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday.
Role of NEP
Prof. Suresh Kumar reiterated that the National Education Policy (NEP) would stimulate and sustain the innovative missions of the Union government such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Skill India’, and ‘Start-up India’.
Dwelling on the integrated approach of multi-disciplinary and holistic education, he felt that the country would be able to create resourceful manpower with higher-order thinking capacities, teamwork, communication skills and mastery of curricula across all fields.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his inaugural address setting the tone on the implementation of the National Education Policy for creating the country’s multi-skilled manpower in the 21st century.
