Stress on insurance cover for all

Officials of IRDAI, LIC and Insurance Ombudsman addressed Bima Lokpal Day programme

The significance of insurance cover, the need for insurers to achieve customer satisfaction as well as the importance of creating awareness of the institution of Insurance Ombudsman were highlighted by speakers at a programme to mark Bima Lokpal Day here on Friday.

Addressing the participants virtually, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) chairman Debashish Panda spoke about the changes taking place in the insurance industry and urged the insurers to strive towards achieving the objective of ‘Insurance for all’.

IRDAI member S.N.Rajeswari advised the insurance companies to work towards customer satisfaction and ensure that every person should have a minimum of one life and one health insurance policy. Insurance Ombudsman, Hyderabad Centre, N.Sankaran and Zonal Manager of Life Insurance Corporation of India, South Central Zonal Office, M.Jagannath spoke.

The office of the Insurance Ombudsman (AP, Telangana and Yanam) had organised the programme, at the LIC Zonal Training Centre Auditorium here, to mark the foundation day in 1998 of the Insurance Ombudsman. There are 17 offices of Insurance Ombudsman across the country. In a release, the office here said in 2021-22, a total of 2,485 complaints were received and it had disposed all of them.