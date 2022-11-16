Stress on growing Telangana, Turkey trade ties

November 16, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate trade and investment between Telangana and Turkey.

Agritech, education, Information Technology, Life Sciences, pharma, real estate and infrastructure, energy, clean tech, aerospace are some of the areas offering scope for collaboration between the State and Turkey, FTCCI vice-president Suresh Kumar Singhal said in a release on the MoU signing. Orhan Yalman Okan from the Turkish Consulate in Hyderabad, Hulya Gedik, Chairperson of Turkey-India Business Council, Turkey and Chair of International Trade Committee, FTCCI, Chakravarthi AVPS were among those who participated in the programme.

Mr.Singhal also highlighted how Telangana has been growing consistently and offered opportunities to expand the trade and investment. The infrastructure in Hyderabad is of global standards, he said.

The MoU with FTCCI is to co-ordinate efforts to collect, combine, analyse, evaluate and diffuse information in relation to trade, industrial and technological cooperation and investments between India and Turkey, said Ms. Gedik. There are plans to have meetings of officials concerned of both the countries as also to identify challenges to trade and economic cooperation and represent the same to the two respective governments, she told the programme organised with the support of WTC Hyderabad.