  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stress on growing Telangana, Turkey trade ties

FTCCI, Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey enter into MoU

November 16, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of FTCCI and Turkey at the signing of MoU to facilitate trade and investment between Telangana and Turkey, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. 

Representatives of FTCCI and Turkey at the signing of MoU to facilitate trade and investment between Telangana and Turkey, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate trade and investment between Telangana and Turkey.

Agritech, education, Information Technology, Life Sciences, pharma, real estate and infrastructure, energy, clean tech, aerospace are some of the areas offering scope for collaboration between the State and Turkey, FTCCI vice-president Suresh Kumar Singhal said in a release on the MoU signing. Orhan Yalman Okan from the Turkish Consulate in Hyderabad, Hulya Gedik, Chairperson of Turkey-India Business Council, Turkey and Chair of International Trade Committee, FTCCI, Chakravarthi AVPS were among those who participated in the programme.

Mr.Singhal also highlighted how Telangana has been growing consistently and offered opportunities to expand the trade and investment. The infrastructure in Hyderabad is of global standards, he said.

The MoU with FTCCI is to co-ordinate efforts to collect, combine, analyse, evaluate and diffuse information in relation to trade, industrial and technological cooperation and investments between India and Turkey, said Ms. Gedik. There are plans to have meetings of officials concerned of both the countries as also to identify challenges to trade and economic cooperation and represent the same to the two respective governments, she told the programme organised with the support of WTC Hyderabad.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / Turkey / Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.