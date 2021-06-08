Strengthen healthcare with ‘saved’ ₹ 2,500 crore: BJP

HYDERABAD

Karimnagar MP urges govt. to administer one lakh COVID vaccines a day

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has advised the TRS government to prepare the health infrastructure to administer one lakh COVID vaccinations a day this month and for the next few months to inoculate the entire population as up to 70 lakh vials are expected till August.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday, the Karimnagar MP has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao make use of the ₹ 2,500 crore allotted for procuring the vaccines to strengthen the public healthcare system and employ more permanent staff as the money has been saved thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to provide free vaccines to citizens from 18-44 age groups.

Hailing the PM’s initiative, the BJP leader said that instead of resorting to blame game against the Centre for every kind of deficiencies during the pandemic, it is time for the Telangana government to use the money for improving public healthcare institutions, recruiting more doctors, nurses and para-medical staff on a regular basis, paying salaries on time and ensuring that life-saving equipment and medicines are made available to the people.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar wanted the Chief Minister to focus on these issues on a top priority since he has been holding the medical and health portfolio ever since the sacking of Eatala Rajender. “Ayushman Bharat or Arogyasri health insurance should be implemented now. There is also dearth of proper protection kits, gloves and face masks to the healthcare personnel and this should be addressed immediately. The Centre has already released free foodgrains and the government should provide the same to the eligible beneficiaries without any further delay,” he said.

While there is little doubt the TRS government has been fudging figures on COVID positive cases and mortalities, it should present the correct picture to the Centre based on which the vaccine supplies would be made, added the BJP leader