Strengthen freight business: Minister

Union Minister of State of Railways, Coal & Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve advised the SCR officials to speed up the progress of infrastructure facilities, passenger amenities and non-fare revenue to achieve the targets set for all-round progress on Friday.

Every effort should be made to strengthen its freight business by transporting all commodities, he said and advised them to hold discussions with freight customers and logistic firms at frequent intervals for improving loading at places like Aurangabad, Hyderabad etc. and to provide last mile connectivity.

At a performance review meeting with General Manager Gajanan Mallya and other officials at Rail Nilayam, the Minister complimented the officials and staff for progress achieved in various sectors and the manner in which the pandemic was being handled. Security and safety of the rail users should be enhanced, he said and enquired on the child rescue operations being done by the Railway Protection Force.

Passenger traffic, running of Kisan rails, Doodh Duronto (Milk Special) trains etc. came up for discussion while Mr. Mallya detailed the measures taken up on safety, security, punctuality as well as status of rail projects, a press release said.