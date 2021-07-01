Strengthen bond with customers, SBI staff told

SBI Hyderabad Circle organises several programmes to mark 66th State Bank Day

Community services, banking activities, planting of saplings and felicitation functions were organised by SBI Hyderabad Circle across its branches and offices in Telangana on Thursday as part of the 66th State Bank Day celebrations.

Addressing employees, Deputy Managing Director Om Prakash Mishra emphasised the importance of strengthening bonds between the bank and its customers. The staff should strive to serve customers with courtesy and professionalism, gain their confidence and delight them.

The senior banker said SBI has risen to greater heights with the support of esteemed customers and it was the responsibility of the staff to maintain the bank’s position as a leader in financial services. Mr. Mishra also urged the staff to on-board customers to digital banking platforms. The staff need to rededicate and pledge to improve ease of banking to our customers by leveraging technology.

A release said as part of the Bank Day the SBI Local Head Office donated a 30-seater school bus to Manchi School, which is managed and operated by Inter Cultural Foundation Trust. The Bank also handed three oxygen concentrators each to Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital as well as N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves and hand sanitizers.