Stray dogs ‘poisoned’ to death, FIR registered

Pictures of a dozen dogs dumped in a garbage collection vehicle go viral on social media

In a gruesome act of brutality, several stray dogs were allegedly poisoned to death and their bodies buried at Jagdevpeta village in Velgatoor mandal in Jagtial district on Friday evening.

The shocking incident came to light after an animal lover of the village posted a picture, purportedly showing the bodies of almost a dozen dogs dumped in a garbage collection vehicle-trolley, which went viral on social media.

Animal lovers condemn act

The alleged act of animal cruelty sparked widespread condemnation from several animal rights activists in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a local villager, the Velgatoor police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against some unidentified persons under Sections 428 and 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming animal) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

The complainant alleged that more than 300 dogs were killed by the Gram Panchayat staff on Friday evening and sought stringent action against those responsible for it.

Aggrieved cattle owners?

“Rabid dog bites are on the rise, taking a toll on cattle in nearby villages,” said a resident of Jagdevpeta, pointing the needle of suspicion for the mass killing at some aggrieved cattle owners. They might have killed the dogs and dumped them in our village, the villager, who wished to remain unidentified, told The Hindu.

Official sources strongly refuted the charges against the Gram Panchayat staff questioning the veracity of the charges of mass killing of more than 300 dogs, saying the total population of stray dogs in the village is less than 150.

Velgatoor Sub-Inspector A Naresh Kumar said that a detailed investigation into the case was underway. “We are awaiting the panchnama report from the veterinary staff,” he added.