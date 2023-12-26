ADVERTISEMENT

Stray dog attack claims life of an infant in Hyderabad

December 26, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A four-month-old boy died on Sunday evening, succumbing to injuries caused due to a stray dog attack, in Shaikpet.

The incident took place on December 8 when the child’s parents, who work as labourers, left him in a cradle as they left for work. The absence of a door at the residence allowed a stray dog to enter, leading to an attack on the child’s face and forehead.

Upon their return, the parents discovered their son in a critical condition, with visible injuries. They admitted him to Osmania General Hospital on the same day. The child received medical care in the Neuro Surgery ICU (NSICU) of the hospital. On Sunday, at 5.15 p.m, the child succumbed, with the cause of death attributed to brain injuries resulting from the dog bite, as confirmed by a doctor from the OGH.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents, originally from Jangamayyapalli in Wanaparthy district, chose to shift the child’s body to their hometown for the funeral rites.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US