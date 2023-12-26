GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stray dog attack claims life of an infant in Hyderabad

December 26, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A four-month-old boy died on Sunday evening, succumbing to injuries caused due to a stray dog attack, in Shaikpet.

The incident took place on December 8 when the child’s parents, who work as labourers, left him in a cradle as they left for work. The absence of a door at the residence allowed a stray dog to enter, leading to an attack on the child’s face and forehead.

Upon their return, the parents discovered their son in a critical condition, with visible injuries. They admitted him to Osmania General Hospital on the same day. The child received medical care in the Neuro Surgery ICU (NSICU) of the hospital. On Sunday, at 5.15 p.m, the child succumbed, with the cause of death attributed to brain injuries resulting from the dog bite, as confirmed by a doctor from the OGH.

The parents, originally from Jangamayyapalli in Wanaparthy district, chose to shift the child’s body to their hometown for the funeral rites.

