Stranded TSRTC crew brought back

As many as 29 crew members from different regions of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation were stranded in Bengaluru after the State went into a lockdown post the Janata Curfew on Sunday. They were brought back on Tuesday.

According to TSRTC sources, the stranded crew included drivers, conductors and attenders and a controller. They left the city on Saturday night, expecting to return once Janata Curfew ended. But with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extending it till the next day, subsequently calling for a lockdown till March 31, and with the borders sealed, the TSRTC crew found itself stranded.

“The crew was on nightout duty. There were 10 buses which went. They left from Bengaluru on Monday at 11.30 p.m. and reached today (Tuesday) around afternoon. There were eight attenders, one controller, 10 drivers and 10 conductors. The crew came back in one bus,” an TSRTC official said.

The officer said that while the TSRTC has a rest room in Bengaluru, buying food became a massive problem for the crew. But while the crew have been brought back, nine buses – most of which are Garuda Plus – are stranded in Bengaluru.