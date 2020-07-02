Stranded NRIs seek clearance to fly back to UAE

Hyderabad

02 July 2020 07:46 IST

The clearances from UAE authorities will expire today: group of NRIs

A group of NRIs from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stuck in India since the lockdown has urged the Central government to clear their request to fly back to their country.

About 150 of these people have also arranged a chartered flight for them after securing all the permissions from the UAE government but the clearance from the Indian government is yet to come, despite repeated attempts.

They have to fly back before July 2 when the clearances from UAE authorities will expire.

“We have to fly before July 2. Requests to the Union Aviation ministry in India has seen no response so far,” said Raja Srinivasa Rao Aita of Telangana Friends’ Association (TFA).

The TFA has also represented to Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy seeking his help for the clearance of a chartered flight. The Minister apparently forwarded the same to the Civil Aviation Minister with a request but the clearance is yet to come.

“We need to enter UAE at any cost,” said Ratna of TFA. Many of these NRIs are parents, children and elders separated from their families and with no work as they were stranded here for the last three months. They had been making efforts for three months to go back to UAE but in vain.