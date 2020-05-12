Hyderabad

Stranded Gandhian couple take the road home

Gandhian couple M. Karuppaiah and Chitra.

Gandhian couple M. Karuppaiah and Chitra.  

Faced lockdown restrictions midway during padayatra from Erode to Hyderabad

A Gandhian couple from Madurai who with sheer determination and some support from well-wishers overcame all odds to complete a padayatra from Erode to Hyderabad, a good part of it at the height of lockdown, began their return journey on Monday.

Though the couple, M. Karuppaiah and Chitra, usually take a train while returning on completion of their padayatras, this time it was a lorry on which they had to set out for home. “Though we were scheduled to leave on Sunday, for some reason that could not materialise. Instead we started on Monday,” Mr. Karuppaiah said.

With restrictions on road movements and inter-state borders closed except for cargo vehicles and resumption of train services still sometime away, they decided to take the lorry option. Well-wishers had secured them necessary permissions from police for the travel and made arrangements.

Indeed, throughout their padayatra, which they started on Republic Day (January 26), it was support from different quarters that saw them through many obstacles once the lockdown was announced. The challenges they faced included resistance from locals in some places en route to their staying there — as they have been travelling and meeting different people — or a heavy rain that damaged much of their meagre belongings, including some documents, he said.

On reaching the city, after some struggle, they found a place to stay at Hari Hara Kshetram in Karmanghat. Besides from the temple administration, they received support from many others, including RSS leader Ekta Parishad, Jana Sena Party Women’s Wing and police, he said.

Though they left Hyderabad without a visit to Bapu Ghat, the couple plan to return sometime later and launch another padayatra from there.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 9:02:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/stranded-gandhian-couple-take-the-road-home/article31567938.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY