STPP to commence generation in Jan. next

10 March 2021 21:59 IST

Second phase of the project not abandoned, says official

The first phase of 2×800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (TSTPP) of NTPC coming up at its existing 2,600 MW Ramagundam plant location is nearing completion and the first unit is set to be commissioned in January next followed by the second unit two months later.

This was stated here on Wednesday by Regional Executive Director (South) of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) C.V. Anand. Although it was supposed to have been commissioned by now, the Covid-19 pandemic had affected the work during the lockdown period and a few months later too.

However, after re-mobilisation of labour, which was not available during the lockdown, the work was going on in full swing with next January and March schedules in place.

“We have plans to commission the first unit of the ₹10,600 crore project by January 2022 and the second unit two months later”, Mr. Anand said adding that the project was coming up along with FGD system as it was norm now.

As per the existing arrangement, 85% of the power generated at the project would go to Telangana and 15% unallocated to other southern States.

However, Telangana had been requesting for allocation of 100% power generated at the project and it was pursuing the matter with the Centre, Mr. Anand stated.

Fate of second phase

Replying to a question on the fate of second-phase of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of 3×800 MW capacity, he made it clear that it was not abandoned but was not given clearance yet by the corporate office. “Work on it would go on steam as and when the clearance is given since everything is in place”, he noted.

On the payment of bills by distribution companies (Discoms) including those of Telangana, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) executive said it was a dynamic and continuous process and there were no outstanding dues as of now as the utilities had been clearing the bills as per schedule one way or the other including with the help of PFC or REC loans and bill discount method. Mr. Anand said the NTPC was alert against cyber attacks with malware with continuous checks and no plant was affected so far.