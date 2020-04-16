STPP stands 7th at national level in PLF

The Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) of Singareni Collieries Company Limited at Pegadapalli in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district has stood seventh at the national level in achieving the best plant load factor (PLF) during 2019-20 with 87.53%. However, its performance was better in 2017-18 when it stood in fifth position.

According to the company officials, the plant has generated 9,227 million units of energy during 2019-20 and 8,672 MU of it was supplied to the grid. The two 600 MW units of the plant have also achieved PLF of 100% or more several times during that last three-and-a-half years of its existence.

The officials explained that the plant had achieved 100% PLF twice in 2018-19 with 100.04% in September 2018 and 100.05% in February 2019. In 2019-20, it has achieved 100.18% once in February. However, the individual unit-wise, the units had achieved PLF of 100% or more 15 times during the last three-and-a-half years. While the first unit has achieved 100% plus PLF six times, the second unit did it nine times.

The first unit has achieved 100% plus PLF in April and December of 2017, September and November of 2018, February in 2019 and February in 2020. Similarly, the second unit has achieved over cent per cent PLF in February, May and November of 2017, July, September and October in 2018, January and February in 2019 and February in 2020.

Since its commissioning, the power plant has generated 31,750 MU till Marnch-end 2020 and out of it, 29,833 MU has been supplied to the grid.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar complimented the power plant officials for its achievement.