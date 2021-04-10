STPP gets award for fly ash utilisation

HYDERABAD

10 April 2021 22:57 IST

Singareni Thermal Power Project (STPP) near Jaipur in Mancherial district has bagged the Mission Energy Foundation award for utilising the fly ash generated by it completely. The award was received by Director (E&M) of the holding company, SCCL, D. Satyanarayana Rao, at an event held in Goa on Saturday.

According to company officials, the STPP has bagged the award in the category of thermal plants with generation capacity of over 500 megawatt. Director of MEF Manoj Kumar presented the award to the SCCL official. The effort of the company from the beginning had been to completely utilise both fly and bottom ash generated in the project.

The fly ash from STPP was mainly being supplied to cement companies and in 2020-21 the utilisation of the by-product was 107% with supply of 16.86 lakh tonnes to cement companies. A memorandum of understanding was also entered into with ACC (cement company) in Tamil Nadu for supply of fly ash by railway wagons.

Advertising

Advertising