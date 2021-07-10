STPP among top 6 thermal generation projects in Q1

The 2×600 MW project achieves 92.49% PLF during April-May period

The 2×600 megawatt Singareni Thermal Power Project (STPP) at Pegadapalli in Mancherial district has put up remarkable performance during the first quarter, April-June period, of the current financial year by securing sixth place among the 25 best performing thermal power stations across the country with an average plant load factor (PLF) of 92.49%.

In April, the PLF of STPP was 98.57% followed by 89% in May and 90% in June. During the first quarter, the power project has generated 2,424 million units (MU) of energy and supplied 2,283 MU to the grid to meet the energy demand in Telangana. In terms of energy sales, the project has achieved 32.83% growth rate during the April-June period this year with a revenue of₹944 crore against ₹711 crore achieved during the same period last year.

According to officials of the power project, the plant stood in fifth place in 2017-18, the first year of power generation, and in seventh place in 2019-20. Despite overhauling of the two units taken up in 2018-19, the plant secured 16th place among the top thermal projects. “Recently, the plant was given the award for best operations and maintenance and best utilisation of fly ash by Mission Energy Foundation,” Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, of which STPP is a subsidiary, N. Sridhar said.

The power generation units of the projects also have the distinction of achieving 100% PLF on 15 occasions (month-wise) already with the second unit achieving it nine times and the first unit six times. The plant as a whole has achieved 100% PLF thrice so far in September 2018, February 2019 and February 2020.