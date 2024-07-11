ADVERTISEMENT

Storage sumps to be constructed as solution for water logging on Hyderabad roads during rains

Published - July 11, 2024 01:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Water storage sumps would be constructed in Hyderabad as a solution to water logging on the city roads. File photo of vehicles moving through water-logged road adjoining Lake View Guest House in Hyderabad, after heavy rains lashed the city. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Telangana government is taking up construction of water storage sumps at all the stagnation points in Hyderabad as a solution for water logging during rains. Stormwater will be collected in these sumps while it rains, for delayed release into the stormwater drains after the rain subsides, so that the roads do not get flooded and hamper the traffic flow.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore inspected areas around Khairatabad junction, Raj Bhavan Road, and Somajiguda along with the Roads & Buildings officials, in order to identify locations for construction of sumps.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore inspecting areas around Khairatabad junction, Raj Bhavan Road, and Somajiguda in Hyderabad along with the officials from Roads & Buildings department. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Each sump will have a capacity for 10 lakh litres of stormwater. A total 11 such storage tanks will be constructed in Khiaratabad and Jubilee Hills circles at a cost of ₹20 crore, a note informed on Wednesday.

The locations include Lake View guest house on the Raj Bhavan Road, KCP junction, near Mercure Hotel, Khairatabad RTA office, Dwaraka hotel in Lakdikapul, Lucky hotel, Khairatabad railway gate, and Ameerpet among others.

File photo of an inundated road in Panjagutta, Hyderabad, after a sudden downpour. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A total 140 water logging points have been identified across the city on the main roads, where efforts will be made to identify locations for construction of sumps, the note said.

A tele-conference will be conducted later with GHMC commissioner, zonal commissioners, and engineering officials, the note said.

