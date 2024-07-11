Storage sumps to be constructed as solution for water logging on Hyderabad roads during rains

Telangana government is taking up construction of water storage sumps at all the stagnation points in Hyderabad as a solution for water logging during rains. Stormwater will be collected in these sumps while it rains, for delayed release into the stormwater drains after the rain subsides, so that the roads do not get flooded and hamper the traffic flow.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore inspected areas around Khairatabad junction, Raj Bhavan Road, and Somajiguda along with the Roads & Buildings officials, in order to identify locations for construction of sumps.

Each sump will have a capacity for 10 lakh litres of stormwater. A total 11 such storage tanks will be constructed in Khiaratabad and Jubilee Hills circles at a cost of ₹20 crore, a note informed on Wednesday.

The locations include Lake View guest house on the Raj Bhavan Road, KCP junction, near Mercure Hotel, Khairatabad RTA office, Dwaraka hotel in Lakdikapul, Lucky hotel, Khairatabad railway gate, and Ameerpet among others.

A total 140 water logging points have been identified across the city on the main roads, where efforts will be made to identify locations for construction of sumps, the note said.

A tele-conference will be conducted later with GHMC commissioner, zonal commissioners, and engineering officials, the note said.

