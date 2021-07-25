Storage of Srisailam project crosses half-way mark

HYDERABAD:

25 July 2021 23:10 IST

Heavy flood being discharged at Almatti, Narayanpur and Jurala dams is swelling the storage of Srisailam project steadily with over 1.25 to 1.5 tmc ft of water reaching it every hour and building up the level.

Storage in Srisailam crossed 124 tmc ft at 9 pm against its capacity of 215.8 tmc ft, despite some amount of water being discharged through power generation in the left bank power house by TS-Genco and commencement of water drawal for Handri-Neeva lift irrigation scheme from Mallyala pump-house on Sunday.

Jurala was getting a flood of 4.08 lakh cusecs at 9 pm on Sunday and the discharge was 4.05 lakh cusecs from the spillway as the authorities lifted 44 crest gates.

The upstream reservoirs Almatti and Narayanpur in Karnataka continue to get heavy flood with similar inflow with heavy to very heavy rains in some catchment areas. According to an advisory of the Central Water Commission (CWC), 17.3 cm of rainfall was recorded at Mahabaleshwar, 10.8 cm at Koyna, 10.4 cm at Agume and 8.6 cm at Warana, all the catchment areas of Krishna and its major tributaries, during the 24-hour period till 8.30 am.

A CWC forecast indicated further rise in the flood at Hippargi Barrage in the upstream of Almatti dam and a likely flood of 3 lakh cusecs further. At 6 pm on Sunday, Almatti was getting 3 lakh cusecs. Narayanpur was getting 2.93 lakh cusecs and discharging 2.88 lakh cusecs.

With flood cushion of Tungabhadra dam, also in Karnataka, coming down to 12 tmc ft, discharge of flood through the spillway was expected from early hours of Tuesday.

Inflow into Tungabhadra dam was 1.82 lakh cusecs at 6 pm on Sunday and it’s forecast to go up to 2.12 lakh cusecs later in the night.

Coupled with flood in the Krishna course, supplementation from Tungabhadra would help Srisailam storage approaching the surplus stage, flood monitoring officials at Srisailam dam said.

In the Godavari Basin, Sriramsagar project was getting 30,000 cusecs at 9 pm on Sunday and the storage has crossed 84.5 tmc ft. Yellampally Barrage was getting 47,000 cusecs of inflow and discharging 31,000 cusecs. In the downstream, the discharge of flood was over 6.25 lakh cusecs with similar inflow.

Singur, Nizamsagar, Lower Manair and Kaddam reservoirs were getting moderate inflows.