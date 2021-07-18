Storage in major reservoirs improves as flood continues

Steady inflows from upstream areas expected over the next few days as more rains are forecast

Flood into most of the Krishna Basin reservoirs in Karnataka and Telangana-Andhra Pradesh continued in a good measure on Sunday, improving the storage in large dams, while inflows into Godavari Basin reservoirs remained in a small measure.

With Agumbe recording nearly 17.7 cm rain and Mahabaleshwar recording 7.8 cm rain during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. Sunday, the inflows into upstream reservoirs such as Tungabhadra, Almatti and Narayanpur, all in Karnataka, are expected to remain steady and increase over the next few days as more rains are forecast.

Inflows into Tugabhadra dam went up to 52,000 cusecs on Sunday evening with the storage approaching halfway mark (48.55 tmcft) against its capacity of 100.86 tmcft. Almatti and Narayanpur dams were getting over 52,200 and 60,000 cusecs of flood and discharging in the same measure.

As a result, Jurala was getting nearly 84,000 cusecs of flood and discharging 52,650 cusecs through 13 spillway gates and another 34,700 cusecs after power generation as of 9 p.m. on Sunday. The flood being discharged at Jurala was reaching Srisailam taking its storage to 41.83 tmcft at 9 p.m. against its capacity of 215.81 tmcft.

In the Godavari Basin, the storage of Sriramsagar reached 70.7 tmcft against its capacity of 90.3 tmcft with the inflows going down to only 2,500 cusecs. Singur (1,480 cusecs), Mid-Manair (2,778) and Yellampally (5,570) were also getting some inflows. At Medigadda Barrage of Kaleshwaram project, the discharge of flood was 85,000 cusecs against inflows of 50,000 cusecs with the forecast rains in the catchment areas in Maharashtra and Telangana.

Flood of over 98,000 cusecs was being discharged at Sammakka (PV Narasimha Rao Kanthanapally) Barrage, downstream of Medigadda.