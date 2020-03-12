‘Stop social media slander of Congress leaders’

Hyderabad

12 March 2020 23:50 IST

Sangareddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy has warned the social media followers of Malkajgiri MP, A. Revanth Reddy not to defame other leaders as it would only go against their leader.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Reddy took objection to the language being used against Congress leaders to portray Mr. Revanth in a positive light, and said they too have the wherewithal to counter that.

He said utter lies on some leaders joining the TRS were being circulated on social media platforms by Revanth’s supporters and added that this culture was never seen in Congress. The high command should send a stern warning to contain floating of such information. He said all senior Congress leaders were capable of proving their mettle if a chance to lead the party in Telangana was given but no leader resorts to such practices of defaming others on social media, he said.

Mr. Reddy said they too had protested against the arrest of Revanth Reddy and took to streets as well but they were being blamed unnecessarily.