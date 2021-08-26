Stop Revanth Reddy’s derogatory language: TRS MLA

Hyderabad

26 August 2021 23:55 IST

Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy writes to Rahul Gandhi; I should have refrained from using such language, says Malla Reddy

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLA A. Jeevan Reddy has shot off a letter to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning the derogatory language being used by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In the letter posted on Twitter, the TRS MLA said ever since the new PCC president has taken over, he is resorting to abuses against the government and the Chief Minister, thus breaking the decency limits. “You may not be aware of the language being used by the TPCC president and I want to bring it to your attention,” he said in the letter.

‘Vote for Note’ case

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jeevan Reddy further stated that Mr. Revanth Reddy is on bail in the ‘Vote for Note’ case and he is abusing the position given to him by the Congress leadership. He reminded that the coalition government in Maharashtra, where the Congress is a partner, arrested Union Minister Narayan Rane for insulting the Maharashtra leadership.

“If Revanth Reddy continues with his similar language, we have to lodge similar complaints with the Telangana government,” he said in his letter.

The Armoor MLA asked Mr. Rahul Gandhi to control the language of Mr. Revanth Reddy or else the Congress party would further suffer as people are disgusted with the insulting abuses made in the public meetings diluting the very meaning of politics.

Later, in a press conference at the TRSLP office, he said the Congress leader has the habit of making baseless allegations rather than coming with concrete evidence. “Revanth doesn’t have the stature to mention the Chief Minister’s name given his background,” he said.

Mr. Reddy also warned the Congress leaders that if 100 MLAs of TRS decide to counter attack, they can’t face them. “You are afraid with the reaction of just two TRS MLAs,” he said referring Mainampally Hanmanth Rao and Minister Malla Reddy. He said the Congress is frustrated -- realising that it cannot come to power in Telangana.

On the Congress claim that Pragati Bhavan would be turned into Ambedkar Bahujana Bhavan, he said Congress Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy too functioned from the same place and why was it not named after Dr. Ambedkar then? Let them first name CM offices of Congress-ruled States as Bahujan Bhavans before raising the issue in Telangana,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Malla Reddy said he is committed to resign if Mr. Revanth Reddy takes the offer made at the press conference on Wednesday. If he wants, I can extend my deadline by two or three more days, and in future I will not tolerate Mr. Revanth Reddy’s foul language, he said.

The Minister also agreed that he should have refrained from using such language at a press conference but he was humiliated by the constant charges made against him by the Congress leader.