Stop pipeline work around Golconda Fort, GHMC told

Responding to a news item in The Hindu on the historical Golonda Fort’s moat getting damaged, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the GHMC to stop the pipeline work around the fort.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy sought to know from the GHMC if it had taken permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to lay the pipeline near the fort, which was a structure of national importance. The bench instructed the Central and the State governments to furnish a list of protected monuments of national importance in the State.

The news item reported that major part of the 500-year-old moat around the fort was damaged due to laying of a pipeline by the GHMC. “While passing through city roads, we come across some stunningly beautiful monuments. Some of them may not have been identified as protected buildings but they are neglected,” the CJ observed.

The bench wanted to know how the governments were protecting such structures of national importance. Recalling the PIL pleas on the proposed demolition of Irrum Manzil, the bench said the government told the court then that Irrum Manzil was deleted from the list of protected buildings under Telangana Heritage Act-2017.

“Were any structures of national importance taken off the list of protected monuments. What steps are being taken to add them to the list?” the bench sought to know. The CJ instructed the Advocate General B.S. Prasad to file a counter affidavit on the matter, remarking that the Supreme Court had earlier ruled that such buildings of national importance should not only be protected but they must also be showcased.

The CJ noted that the government cannot say it has no money to protect such structures of national importance. The bench also wanted to know if the government constituted the mandatory Historical Conservation Committee as per the Telangana Heritage Act-2017. The matter was posted to January 23 for next hearing.