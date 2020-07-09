Stop Karnataka from increasing Alamatti dam height: Cong.

Expressing concern over Karnataka government increasing the Almatti dam height, Congress leaders have asked the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take up the issue seriously.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, M. Kodanda Reddy, vice-chairman of All India Kisan Congress and Ch. Vamshichand Reddy, AICC secretary said Karnataka decided to increase the height of Alamatti dam from 519.6 metres to 524.2 metres. That will allow the neighbouring State to use 303 TMC of water from the present 173 TMC. They reminded that several projects on Krishna river like Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar will get filled only during floods and Telangana has witnessed floods only once in the last six years. In case Alamatti’s height is increased it will allow Karnataka to store an additional 130 TMCs of flood water which will subsequently pose a risk to Nettempadu, Kalwakurthy, Palamoor Rangareddy, Dindi, SLBC, AMRP projects of Telangana that are based on surplus water and a major source of irrigation to 27.4 lakh acres of south Telangana erstwhile districts of Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, they said.

They also reminded that representatives of TRS party, G. Vinod Kumar and Late Vidya Sagar Rao attended the all- party meeting held on December 10, 2013 under the leadership of the then Chief Minister of AP, N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, that opposed Brijesh Kumar tribunal’s verdict to increase the height of Alamatti dam.

“We could also stop getting the Brijesh Kumar tribunal’s verdict from getting notified by fighting collectively amidst all odds. It is high time we keep our political interests aside and fight together, with a collective conviction, in the interest of our state,” the Congress leaders said in the letter.