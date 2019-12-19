Stop indiscriminate sale of liquor: Congress

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has accused the government of earning the revenues spent on welfare programmes by increasing liquor sales in the State.

At a press conference here, Mr. Vikramarka demanded that permit rooms, belt shops and wine stores on highways be closed down immediately as this amounts to encouraging people to consume more liquor. It is the responsibility of the government to control liquor consumption but here the government is encouraging the same, he alleged.

Mr. Vikramarka said revenues from excise was about ₹ 25,000 crore in Telangana and majority of this is from poor sections of the society. He advised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao not to generate funds from liquor to meet the repayments on loans taken after he assumed office. “It looks like the Chief Minister wants to rule the State with liquor money alone,” he alleged.

He asked the government to ensure that at least it stops taking indiscriminate loans now to save the State and the people from debt trap. Banks should also consider the huge debt of Telangana before giving fresh loans for the projects being thrust on people, he said.