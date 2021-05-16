Stop fleecing by pvt. hospitals, Uttam tells KCR

Hyderabad

16 May 2021 20:38 IST

‘Govt. failed to fulfil its promise of extending free COVID treatment’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday accused the government of being blind to the fleecing of people by private hospitals and said this was due to the heartless and negligent rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing the meeting of the core committee of the TPCC through Zoom App here on Sunday, he said neither the government had intervened to spare the hapless patients charged with lakhs of rupees by the hospitals nor it has fulfilled its promise of providing free treatment. The Chief Minister did not take steps to add Covid to Aarogyasri or implement Ayushman Bharat which would provide free treatment to Covid patients.

The TPCC chief called upon the party workers and leaders to distribute masks, medicines and food on the occasion of 30th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21. He said that relief works should be taken in every village on that day. Masks should be distributed to at least 50 people in each polling booth as per the instruction of All India Congress Committee, he said.

Realising the need for ambulances, the party procured two ambulances and stationed them at Gandhi Bhavan with the financial assistance of Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy. Those living in the radius of 50 km of Hyderabad can call the control room and use the ambulance facility, he said.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretaries Bose Raju, Srinivasan Krishnan, Madhu Yaski, Sampath Kumar, MLAs Sridhar Babu, Jagga Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MP K Venkat Reddy, PCC working presidents P Prabhakar, Kusuma Kumar, TPCC former presidents P Laxmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao and others participated in the meeting.

Earlier, the core committee condoled the death of Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Satav, who served the party as leader of Youth Congress and Member of Parliament.