Stop criticising KCR, opposition told

KTR inaugurates 2BHK houses in Sircilla

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao toured his constituency on Wednesday, inaugurating the 2BHK houses at Boppapur, Gollapalli and Yellareddypet mandal headquarters in Rajanna-Sircilla district, apart from Rythu Vedika built in Kodurupaka village in memory of his grandparents.

The Minister challenged Congress and BJP leaders to prove if such scheme was in place in any state being ruled by their parties or just stop criticising Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who had designed the scheme. “Your baseless criticism of the CM has no meaning and will not affect the government’s functioning,” he said while speaking at a programme organised on the occasion.

He said the scheme that gave dignity to poor people also came free as the beneficiaries did not have to pay any money. The land cost in Sricilla was on a par with some places in Hyderabad but the government didn’t think twice to fulfil the promise. He requested the beneficiaries to plant saplings as a return gift to the government.

The Minister said the selection of beneficiaries was done in a transparent manner without scope for irregularities. Those who could not get the houses so far should not be dejected as the government was committed to providing houses to all. The pandemic had slowed down the construction but it would pick up pace.

KTR said the once drought-prone Rajanna Sircilla district would be turned into the Konaseema of Telangana once the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was completed.

Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said 2.67 lakh double bedroom houses were being constructed with an allocation of ₹19,000 crore. So far 1.67 lakh houses had been fully constructed at a cost of ₹10,000 crore, he said.

New DCCB branch

The Minister inaugurated the DCCB branch in Kondurupaka village of Boinpalli mandal. Mr. Prashanth Reddy, TS Planning board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Rao and Karimnagar DCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao were present.

The Karimnagar DCCB had opened the bank branch in 2018 in a rented building. The DCCB has constructed its own building, which is the 10th in integrated Karimnagar district. Among the 67 branches, 10 were housed in own buildings and equipped with solar power system. The Karimnagar main branch has an installed capacity of 100 kilowatts and all other branches have 15-KW capacity.

The Minister appreciated Mr. Ravinder Rao for constructing an ultra-modern DCCB bank branch on a par with any commercial bank. Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, and general manager B Sridhar were present.