‘Stop blaming Markaz returnees, expand testing’

More than a hundred civil society organisations and members have addressed an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, demanding that measures be taken to de-link the spread of COVID-19 from Markaz Nizamuddin attendees, and to increase testing for the disease.

Despite repeated warnings from World Health Organisation and ICMR, that a simple lockdown is not sufficient strategy to contain the virus, the Telangana government has focused only on the implementation of strict lockdown, the letter pointed out. Very small number of COVID-19 tests have been done by Telangana State despite ICMR’s suggestion for expansion of the testing beyond contact tracing and those returning from abroad. Public health experts caution that testing should be done for all the frontline healthcare workers and other essential services workers, which the government has not paid heed to. Testing has been stopped even in hotspots such as Suryapet, the letter said citing news reports, adding that no rural or urban health centres have been prepared to treat coronavirus patients or suspects.

Instead, the government has repeatedly blamed the Markaz returnees, leading people to believe that the virus spread solely from them, it alleged. While the lockdown referred to thousands of foreign returnees and the possible spread of virus among them, the government later adopted the line that the virus spread in the State only from Markaz returnees. The government has not provided any concrete evidence except spouting a figure to demonstrate that the Markaz patients constituted the largest among those who are tested, from a similar kind of population with a history of foreign travel. While the entire Markaz returnees, including a large number of asymptomatic ones were tested aggressively, figures have not been made public as to how many among the asymptomatic and symptomatic people from foreign returnees and their close relatives got tested and how many tested positive.

Such selective sharing of information has led to discrimination against Muslims in the State, causing immense harm to the society, the letter pointed out. Propaganda in social media led the non-Muslims to believe that it is legitimate to blame the entire Muslim community as responsible for the disease spread. Unfortunately the stigma, targeting and discrimination prevents patients and suspects from accessing public healthcare system and aids the spread.

The letter demanded that the government should immediately delink the disease from Markaz returnees, broaden the testing in line with ICMR suggestions, maintain transparency in public information, and provide PPE in adequate numbers to the healthcare workers. Also, it said, the government should let go of the illusion that it alone can handle everything and partner with civil society to increase awareness about the COVID-19.

The signatories included organisations such as National Alliance of People’s Movements, Help Hyderabad, Women and Transgender Organisations JAC, Hyderabad Muslim Women Forum, Progressive Organisation of Women, Dalit Women Collective, apart from several writers, activists, journalists, and academics.