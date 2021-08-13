‘Stop AP’s unauthorised use of water’

HYDERABAD

13 August 2021 06:48 IST

TS says AP is using an average of 54 tmcft water for KC Canal against its net allocation of 31.9 tmcft

In the midst of efforts to operationalise the purview of the two river boards set up as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the Telangana government has addressed one more letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain AP from drawing Srisailam water to “unauthorised” projects/systems.

The unauthorised drawal of water to Muchumarri lift irrigation scheme (for supplementing KC Canal in Kurnool district), Malyala pumping station (for Handri-Neeva lift irrigation scheme) and Escape Channel (to feed KC Canal outside Kurnool district through Nippulavagu) was nothing but illegal diversion of Krishna water to outside the basin (to Penna Basin), Telangana said in its letter to KRMB.

Engineer-in-Chief (General) of Irrigation C. Muralidhar wrote to the Chairman of KRMB M.P. Singh stating that AP’s unauthorised drawal was also denying Telangana its allocated water under the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS). Drawal of water to the three systems – Muchumarri, Malyala and Escape Channel – was also in violation of the KWDT-I (Bachawat Tribunal) Award, he pointed out.

In June 1944, another agreement was reached at by the then Hyderabad and Madras States for drawing equal water for RDS and KC Canal with an extra allowance to RDS equivalent to additional drawal by Madras. Accordingly, KC Canal was entitled for 10 tmcft water against 17.1 tmcft for RDS and it was also ratified in the inter-state conference of 1951. However, erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in an agreement with Karnataka secured a protection of 39.9 tmcft to KC Canal before KWDT-I setting aside the 1944 agreement.

“It is one of the many components of deliberate neglect of Telangana region in the united AP. As such, Telangana is challenging the same before KWDT-II (Brijesh Kumar Tribunal) requesting that AP be restrained from using more than 10 tmc ft for KC Canal and it is under examination of the Tribunal as issue number 8 and 10,” the Telangana ENC explained.

In 1981, Andhra Pradesh government had reallocated 8 tmcft out of 39.9 tmc ft allocation for KC Canal to Srisailam Right Bank Canal (SRBC) under the plea of getting savings due to modernisation of KC Canal.

“However, the date submitted before KWDT-II clearly shows that an average utilisation of 54 tmcft is being done under KC Canal against the earmarked 31.9 tmcft, while RDS canal of Telangana is not getting even 5 tmcft water against the protected quantity of 15.9 tmcft due to sheer neglect and violation of Andhra Pradesh,” the ENC explained, adding that AP, in fact, had also constructed a new Barrage at Sunkesula in place of the anicut.