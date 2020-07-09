Stone to be laid for elevated corridor

Foundation stone will be laid for the much-awaited elevated corridor and flyover on the road between VST and Indira Park on July 11.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan shared the news through a statement on Thursday, in which he informed that the foundation would be laid by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao.

Both structures would be part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) planned by the State government for signal-free commute, and are being constructed with a total project outlay of ₹426 crore.

The four-lane bidirectional elevated corridor will be a steel bridge of 2.62 km between Indira Park and VST, to be constructed in the first phase of the project, with an expenditure of ₹350 crore.

The second structure will be a flyover to be built in the next phase between Ramnagar and Baghlingampally with an expenditure of ₹76 crore.

The three-lane flyover will be 850 metres long.

Both structures are aimed to be completed within 24 months, and once they are launched, will provide hassle-free ride for thousands of daily commuters, the statement from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said. The steel bridge will also reduce the cascade effect of traffic issues towards Hindi Maha Vidyalaya and Osmania University, and circumvent the signals at Indira Park crossroads, Ashok Nagar Crossroads, RTC Colony Crossroads, and Baghlingampally junction, it said.