Stone laid for skill development centre in Mahabubnagar

June 08, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A rural skill development centre (RSDC), with focus on empowering rural girls from financially disadvantaged communities to gain skills and generating employment, is being set up by Cyient Foundation, the CSR arm of IT firm Cyient, in Mahabubnagar.

In the pilot batch, 100 girls are being trained for employment in industries related to electronic manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. With support from regional NGOs and implementation partners, the objective is to scale the impact on livelihoods of 1,000 girls every year, Cyient said after Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao laid the foundation for the facility, in the presence of Ministers Srinivas Goud, Malla Reddy and Cyient Foundation chairman B.V.R. Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

The beneficiaries will be provided free training and employment assistance. The RSDC initiative is being executed in collaboration with the 100 Days Later Foundation, an organisation set up with the intent to accelerate rural skill development, especially among girls. The State Department of Employment and Training has granted permission to build the RSDC on 1,500 square yards at government ITI for Girls at Mettugadda, Mahabubnagar.

Appreciating the efforts of Cyient Foundation, Mr. Rao stressed the significance of such initiatives aimed at making youth employable.

Mr. Reddy said, “by investing in skill development programmes tailored to the needs of rural areas, societies can unlock the potential of rural populations, bridge the urban-rural divide, and create sustainable and inclusive rural economies.”

