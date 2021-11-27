Stone laid for secretariat mosque

Two mosques at old secretariat complex had been razed 16 months ago

Sixteen months after the demolition of the old secretariat complex, a foundation stone was laid on Thursday, paving the way for the construction of a mosque. The complex had two mosques on its premises.

The move came as a surprise to many who were vocal against the demolition of these places of worship, and had raised their voice against the government over the past few months. Amid tight security, a limited number of people, including faith leaders and political leaders, attended the event, the video clips and images of which appeared on social media pages of legislators.

The foundation stone was laid by prominent cleric Mufti Khaleel Ahmed from the Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia, in the presence of politicians including Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislators Akbaruddin Owaisi and Ahmed Balala, among others. Other faith leaders including Hamed Mohammed Khan from Jamaat-e-Islami Telangana Odisha and Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed from Jamiat-e-Ulama Hind were also present.

There were two mosques which once stood within the secretariat complex — Masjid-e-Hashmi and Masjid Dafatir-e-Mautamadi. In place of these, the plan is to construct a mosque spread over 1,500 square yards, at an estimated cost of ₹2.90 crore. The plans have been prepared by a private firm.

Soon after the secretariat complex was razed, the issue of mosque demolition came to the fore. Several waqf protection activists, leaders, including those from political parties, had raised concerns over the demolition. In the recent past, activists had demanded that the mosques be rebuilt at the same location. Protests were also organised near the secretariat, seeking accountability, and to build pressure on the Telangana government.

The issue gained traction in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly with the AIMIM being vocal about it. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had assured that a large mosque, and other places of worship, would be built at the complex.