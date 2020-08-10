Stone laid for BDL facilities

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ week in company from August 7-14

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today laid the foundation for creation of Seeker Facility Centre and Warhead Production Facility at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), as a part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ week being celebrated by the company. The foundation for the new facilities was laid virtually at a function held in New Delhi by the Minister in the presence of Minister of State of Defence, Secretary (Defence), Secretary (Defence Production), Additional Secretary (Defence Production) and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL, Directors and senior officials of BDL present in Hyderabad.

BDL is establishing a Seeker Facility Centre (SFC) for manufacturing and testing of indigenously developed Seekers for missiles. The present day Surface-to-Air missiles are equipped with RF Seekers for guidance of missiles in terminal phase to improve missile accuracy. SFC has been designed to be modular so as to suit other Seekers with an incremental change/addition.

The facility will also meet the requirements of refurbishment of existing Seekers of the missiles available with the armed forces. BDL is also establishing a Warhead Production Facility for manufacturing and testing of indigenously developed warheads. This facility has been planned to initially cater for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Air- to-Air Missiles. This facility is designed to adapt to all future developments in warhead technology and missiles.

BDL is celebrating ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ week from August 7-14. As a part of this, several events are being organised by the company during the week to take forward the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ abhiyan initiated by the Union government. Establishing Seeker Facility Centre and Warhead Production facility will contribute towards realisation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence sector and will also result in substantial saving of foreign exchange for the country.

Earlier during the day, as a part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ week celebrations, a webinar on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ was also organised by SODET (Society of Defence Technologists). V. L. Kantha Rao, Additional Secretary (Defence Production) was the chief guest for the webinar. Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL is the current Chairman of SODET.