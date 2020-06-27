Stone from blasting kills woman

A woman working at a construction site at Kondapur was killed after she was hit by a flying boulder following rock blasting on the site here on Saturday.
Madhapur police of Cyberabad Commissionerate said that the incident took place around 12.30 p.m., when controlled rock blasting was being done at a site belonging to a popular construction company, for construction of cellar.
A huge rock hit the victim, Nenu Lingamma (35), who was working a few metres away from the blasting location. Death was instant for her. Police said that Lingamma was living in the labour sheds near IKEA in Hitech City and hailed from Nagarkurnool district.
“The blasting was carried out after obtaining permissions from police and other concerned departments,” police said.
A case under case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code has been registered and a probe is on.
