Stolen Bonsai tree recovered

A rare Bonsai tree, which was stolen from a retired IPS officer’s house five days ago, was traced by the Jubilee Hills police on Friday. Gollapudi Prasannanjaneyulu (21), a construction worker from Om Nagar of Yousufguda and his friend Surnar Abhishek were booked for stealing the miniature tree .
Former Director General of Police V Appa Rao’s wife V Sridevi on Monday lodged a complaint stating that the costly tree had gone missing. The investigators examined the footage of surveillance cameras in the area and found two bike-borne men stealing Saru (Casuarina chettee) in the wee hours of Sunday.
While moving in the area, the duo noticed the Bonsai tree in front of the former DGP’s house on Road No 18 of Jubilee Hills and decided to make a quick buck by selling it to interested customers, Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) AR Srinivas said.
“As part of their plan, they reached the house around 3.10 a.m. and made away with the tree,” he said.
About three years ago, Jade Bonsai tree, a rare tree, was stolen from Mr. Rao’s house and two surveillance cameras in the house were defunct for the last several months, police said.
Mr. Srinivas requested people to install CCTV cameras at their residence and establishments to prevent the offences and in case if the offences take place, the footage will come handy for detecting the offences and recovery of stolen property.
