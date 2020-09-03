Still popular on YouTube, Twitter

Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislator in Telangana T. Raja Singh might have been muted on Facebook and Instagram, but his messages remain popular on Twitter and YouTube.

On Twitter, he has 385,760 followers. Not surprisingly, the legislator took to Twitter to spread the message about the deletion of his FB account. Interestingly, on August 16, he had disowned having Facebook pages with a statement on Twitter: “I have got to know many FB pages are using my name. Let me clarify I'm not having any official page, I'm not responsible for any of their post (sic).”

His official FB page had 280,218 followers. Another page called Raja Singh had 110,931 followers where he greeted his followers on Basant Panchami on January 29, 2020.

After he posted about being removed from Facebook, his supporters came up with ideas ranging from banning the social media site to taking it to court. “Pls use the opportunity to expose them. File a defamation case for dragging your name through mud, make it costly for them. They will come to your door to negotiate and apologize It is a chance to subpeona their internal emails/comms and expose their bias. Set up a donation page (sic),” suggested one twitter user.

On YouTube, a channel called ‘Shree Ram Channel Telangana’ was devoted to amplifying the message of the Goshamahal MLA. All his songs, messages, incendiary statements, and seasonal greetings can be found on the channel.