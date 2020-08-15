Sticks replaced with IV stands, probe ordered

After photos and videos of Intravenous (IV) fluid bottles hanging on sticks in a ward at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) went viral, the hospital administration swung into action to fix the issue. The visuals were from the OGH’s Quli Qutb Shah block’s fourth floor.

Hospital superintendent B. Nagender said a probe will be initiated and disciplinary action against the errant staff.

He clarified the hospital has 300 IV stands in the in-patient block. He added that a complaint would be lodged against those who shot videos and posted it on social media.