Stern action sought against Nirmal municipal vice-chairman accused of rape

Tension prevailed at the municipal office in Nirmal town as scores of BJP activists laid a siege to the civic body office on Monday demanding stern action against the vice-chairman of Nirmal municipality, Shaik Sajid, of the TRS for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor girl of the town a few weeks ago.

The protesters barged into the office building seeking justice to the victim and removal of the accused from the post of vice-chairman of the civic body against whom the police booked a case under the POCSO Act and also Section 376 (rape) of the IPC on Sunday.

The police dispersed the protesters after an altercation broke out between the latter and some local TRS cadres in front of the municipal office.

Meanwhile, the TRS leadership on Monday suspended Sajid from the party.

The Nirmal Rural police have intensified search to apprehend the accused, who is at large.