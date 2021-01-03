Stepwell temples damaged mid-restoration

Heritage activist finds three of the 28 temples not in original location

A well-intentioned move to restore a centuries-old stepwell at the Yamjal Ramalayam has turned into a disaster. Three of the small temples among the 28 that surround the unique stepwell near Hakimpet airbase appeared collapsed on Saturday.

The damage was first pointed out by a heritage activist who noticed the difference in images shared by one of his friends. “A friend shared a video and I noticed three of the small temples that surround the stepwell were not in their location,” said the activist, unwilling to go on record.

NRI benefactor

The priest, K. Seetramachary, said the stepwell has not been damaged but is in the process of being restored. “The stepwell and the 28 temples have suffered a lot of damage over the years. We are in the process of restoring them, thanks to an NRI benefactor from the US who hails from the village,” informed the priest.

The 28 temples are dedicated to the nakshatras where people born under a particular nakshatra pray for their well-being.

But a visit to the rear portion of the stepwell showed scattered large stones, some of them broken into pieces. “We are trying to repair them. You can notice that the stones are numbered. But the work has been affected as the workers went away for Deepavali holidays,” said the priest.

While three of the temples are no longer in their original position, four others have been coated with reinforced concrete mixture for a smoother finish in the joints. The stepwell is constructed with ashlar masonry where large stones are finished and placed one on top of other without bonding material.

The temple is under Endowments Department. “The rough finish of stones that cap the smaller temples show that they are older than the main temple. The pillars of Ramalayam have a smooth finish like the Kakatiya-era Ramappa temple,” says the activist.

Till a few decades ago, the temple dominated the village life with annual functions, including Ramanavami celebrations that went on for 11 days. Now, the temple is limited to a small patch of land as it has been cut off from the Hanuman temple which is at a distance as well as from the village lake. “Lot of the temple land has been encroached upon. We are able to develop some utilities in the temple, thanks to benefactors. But if the Endowments Department or the Archaeology Department take up work in restoring the temple, we will be more than happy,” said the priest.

Stepwell restoration plan

Incidentally, Telangana government has announced a plan to restore stepwells in the State, some of which date from the Kakatiya era and are marvels of engineering. “As part of our plan to revive & restore #stepwells (Baolis) in #Telangana, as advised by Min @KTRTRS, feasibility documentation is commenced in Narayanpet dist. We intend to restore about 15 stepwells in phase I with 10 in #Hyderabad,” MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar had tweeted on August 28 last year.