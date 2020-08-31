Steps taken to fulfil COVID-19 norms during monsoon session: Council chairman

‘Duration of the session will be decided by BAC’

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that the duration and the agenda of the forthcoming monsoon session of the legislature would be decided by the Business Advisory Committee of the two Houses.

The government is in favour of conducting the session for 20 days. But a final decision on the issue would be taken during the BAC meeting, he said adding the session could see introduction of four bills, including the new Revenue Act proposed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for making the system effective and transparent.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Monday, he said all arrangements are being made for smooth conduct of the proceedings. Thermal scanners are being put in place while the seats had been arranged in such a manner that physical distancing norms prescribed in the wake of coronavirus are strictly followed. Accordingly, additional seats are being arranged in the Houses and steps are being taken to follow the distancing norms in the media and visitors galleries too, he said.

On the other issues, he said the government is firm that it would not allow illegal diversion of Krishna water by the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government. Pothireddypadu head regulator itself is an illegal project and coupled with this was the neighbouring government’s proposal for taking up Rayalaseema lift irrigation project. He recalled how he along with senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy addressed letters to the government while they were in Congress.

“Not a single Minister hailing from Telangana in the then Cabinet came forward in our support,” he said. He said lift irrigation is the only mechanism to bring water to all parts of the State and that the projects on Godavari river were accordingly redesigned to meet the requirements. He expressed concern over the charge made relating to the fire accident in Srisailam power house and said an inquiry was underway to ascertain the reasons behind the fire.

The Council Chairman said that he is satisfied with the constitutional post given to him by the Chief Minister. There was no truth in the criticism of the Chief Minister by a section of leaders that people who fought for separate State are being sidelined. Admission of leaders from other parts was part of political equations and there is nothing wrong in the issue, he said. The statement assumes significance in the light of charges made by Council former chairman K. Swamy Goud.