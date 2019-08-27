Steps on to rejuvenate 9,000 hectares of forest land

The Forest Department has embarked upon the herculean task of rejuvenating nearly 9,000 hectares of forest land that was degraded bit by bit.

In the Mulugu range, about 450 hectares of planting is being done using a variety of methods. The forest was lost due to illegal felling and smuggling of precious wood - like the teak.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mulugu Forest Range Officer (FRO) M. Rammohan said it would take at least two years to show the results of efforts being made. There are 12 forest ranges in Mulugu district and each range has about 26,000 hectares of forest spread over 260 square kilometers. Of which, nearly 9,000 hectares of forest was degraded over the years. “Mostly timber yielding trees have gone,” he lamented.

The department personnel dug huge trenches all around the selected area, as was done near Jakaram in January. They intend to plant multiple shoots which would be singled out, selecting the healthy shoots to remain. Fire lines would be drawn randomly so that fire does not spread. They also opt for staggered trenches of three-meter length, one-meter width and one-metre depth - to help prevention of soil erosion across the slopes, which is called coppicing.

“The methods we use are called Soil and Moisture Conservation (SMC). This is very big task that requires public cooperation, besides severe punishment to those tinkering with the forest,” Mr. Rammohan said.

According to him, the Warangal forest once was abundant with precious timber yielding trees like - Teak, pterocarpus marsupium (pedda egi), adina cardiflora (bandaru), mitragyna parfuiflora (battaganam), lagerstroemia parviflora (chennangi) -- among others.

The ongoing development work like - widening of roads and frequent tribal fair at Medaram village had telling effect on the forest in Mulugu district. The pilgrims who gather in large numbers indiscriminately cut off beautiful bamboo grooves to raise temporary huts and shops, thus robbing the nature of its gorgeous treasure.