Steps intensified to resolve podu lands issue

The State Government has intensified efforts to resolve the problems surrounding regularisation of podu lands in agency areas of different districts across the State.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted video conference with district collectors on Friday ahead of finalising the modalities for receiving applications from eligible beneficiaries starting next week. The government has announced that applications would be received from eligible beneficiaries starting November 8.

The video conference focussed on constitution of forest rights committees at the village/habitation level. It also discussed about the awareness campaign that should be taken up to educate the beneficiaries, tribes in particular, about the government's initiative to end the impasse.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to constitute forest rights committees comprising panchayat secretaries, elected representatives and others as members. The panels should be set up habitation-wise and committees should also be set up at mandal, division, district and state levels to monitor the implementation of the assurance given by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao recently.

The Chief Minister assured that the government was committed to resolve the issue provided that agreements were obtained from the podu cultivators that there would be no further encroachment into forest lands.