Step up mask enforcement: DGP

‘Strict enforcement, including prosecuting repeat offenders, to be undertaken’

In the wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the State, Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy on Friday directed all unit heads to intensify the enforcement of mask usage in public places with immediate effect.

He directed the district commissioners of police and superintendents of police to coordinate with the stakeholders in local communities, including residents welfare associations, and officials at the village or ward level to ensure strict implementation of the mask rule.

Mr. Reddy held a video conference with all unit officers, range DIsG and IsGP to take up implementation of masks on priority during enforcement.

Officers were asked to involve self-help groups across the State in securing the voluntary compliance by local communities. “Strict enforcement measures, including prosecuting repeat offenders by registering specific cases, will be undertaken all over the State,” he said.

Owners of various commercial establishments, including malls, wine shops, pubs, hotels, restaurants, kirana shops, and petrol pumps, where gatherings are likely to take place, were directed to not allow people without masks, he said.

“The concerned establishments should not provide services to customers who do not wear masks. They must display appropriate signages in their establishments at prominent places and ensure the same as required under the National Disaster Management Act,” he said.

He also requested the general public to cooperate with the police in ensuring 100% compliance of norms related to wearing masks and maintaining social distance on a voluntary basis to contain the spread of COVID.

Jab drive for policemen

Being a front line work force, police personnel, including home guards, across Telangana have been directed to undergo vaccination.

Mr. Reddy asked all unit officers to take up a special drive to identify police personnel who have not yet taken the shot and ensure they take it in the next one week.

“We shall reach a 95% level of vaccination in the next one week,” the DGP said.

Special police units, including Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), training institutions, CID, Intelligence, Greyhounds, and Octopus have also been directed to complete vaccination drive in their respective units in a week.