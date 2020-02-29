‘Steer clear of agents for Basti Dawakhana jobs’

Those aspiring to work as doctors and staff nurses at State-run Basti Dawakhanas have been cautioned against falling in the trap of agents who promise them the jobs.

Hyderabad District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) J. Venkat said that they have got information of a few agents trying to make money out of job aspirants.

Basti Dawakhanas are established in localities populated by people belonging to low economic strata to minimise out-of-pocket medical expenses as diseases or health issues can be detected early.

There are at least functional 74 such health centres in the city that function from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and the number will be increased to 164, Dr Venkat said. A doctor and a nurse are posted in each dawakhana where primary health services, diagnostic tests and medicines are provided.

After recruitment process was initiated on February 24, a total of 492 applications were received for 94 posts of doctor (₹42,000 monthly salary), and 3,478 applications received for 58 staff nurses posts (₹21,000 monthly salary).

Provisional merit list of doctors will be uploaded on www.hyderabad.telangana.gov.in on March 2. The final merit list will be uploaded on March 7 evening.