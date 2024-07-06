ADVERTISEMENT

Steel Secretary visits NMDC’s new R&D facility 

Published - July 06, 2024 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha holding discussions with NMDC officials in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Union Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha on Friday visited NMDC’s new state-of-the-art research and development facility in Patancheru, Hyderabad, and reviewed the innovation, sustainable mineral processing technology and future road map of the iron ore producer’s R&D wing.

He was accompanied by the company’s CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee; Director (Technical) Vinay Kumar; Director (Commercial) V. Suresh; CVO B. Vishwanath; and senior officers, NMDC said in a release.

The R&D centre will mark a new chapter in the field of mineral exploration and development, creating opportunities for sustainable and innovative technology to thrive. The leading-edge facility should serve as a gateway for international and domestic collaborations while bringing a futuristic approach to the Indian mining industry, Mr. Sinha said.

“NMDC strives to stay ahead of the curve by embracing innovation and building an ecosystem that empowers responsible mining. Our new R&D facility houses cutting-edge technology and is manned by a team of experts, committed to bring game changing interventions in ore beneficiation and mineral processing technology,” Mr. Mukherjee said.

The facility is also poised to serve as a hub for collaboration with leading academic institutions and industry experts.

