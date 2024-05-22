GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steel Secretary unveils NMDC vendor portal

Published - May 22, 2024 05:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha with senior officials of NMDC at the launch of the portal in Hyderabad on Monday.

Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha with senior officials of NMDC at the launch of the portal in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

A vendor invoice management and self-service portal of the State-owned iron ore producer NMDC was launched by Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha at the company’s corporate office here on Monday.

The facility has been set up to provide a seamless interface for the vendors to engage with the company, towards streamlining the procurement life cycle and to enhance transparency and business harmony, NMDC said on the launch, in which CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee, Director-Production Dilip Kumar Mohanty Director-Technical Vinay Kumar and CVO B Vishwanath and other officials participated.

“NMDC is known for its sustainable business practices and initiatives like these will encourage vendor participation while promoting an ecosystem of transparency and accountability. By revolutionising the vendor interaction route, NMDC has set higher sights for the industry,” Mr. Sinha said. The Steel Secretary also reviewed NMDC’s performance and plans for the current financial year.

Mr. Mukherjee said the company strives to stay ahead of the curve, embracing innovation and leveraging technology to drive efficiency and transparency. The digital platform is a testament to its resolve towards responsible mining.

