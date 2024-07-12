Steel Minister urges NMDC to work towards 100 MT output 

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy along with Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma visited NMDC head office in Hyderabad on Thursday and reviewed the State-owned miner’s performance, roadmap, social initiatives and challenges faced by the company as well as subsidiary NMDC Steel Ltd.

During the meeting with CMD (Additional Charge) Amitava Mukherjee, directors and senior officers, the Minister appreciated NMDC’s legacy and encouraged them to commit to the goal of 100 million tonnes by 2030 as a tribute to the Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Bharat, the company said in a release on Friday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “the Prime Minister has set an ambitious goal of producing 300 million tonnes of steel annually [in the country]. I am confident NMDC will play a crucial role in achieving this target.”

He urged NMDC to maintain supply of iron ore and ensure steel manufacturing units do not face shortages. He also instructed the officials to undertake large-scale mining and simultaneously increase afforestation efforts.

Mr. Varma said the Ministry is fuelling efforts of steel public sector enterprises to enhance production and profit. He said NMDC will play a defining role in uplifting the smaller units in the iron and steel industry while meeting the demands from the key players of the sector.

“NMDC remains steadfast in its commitment to emerge as a global environmentally friendly mining company with a positive thrust on social development,” Mr. Mukherjee said.