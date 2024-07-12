GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steel Minister urges NMDC to work towards 100 MT output 

The Minister urged NMDC to maintain supply of iron ore and ensure steel manufacturing units do not face shortages

Published - July 12, 2024 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy along with Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma during the meeting with NMDC officials in Hyderabad on Thursday. 

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy along with Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma during the meeting with NMDC officials in Hyderabad on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy along with Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma visited NMDC head office in Hyderabad on Thursday and reviewed the State-owned miner’s performance, roadmap, social initiatives and challenges faced by the company as well as subsidiary NMDC Steel Ltd.

During the meeting with CMD (Additional Charge) Amitava Mukherjee, directors and senior officers, the Minister appreciated NMDC’s legacy and encouraged them to commit to the goal of 100 million tonnes by 2030 as a tribute to the Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Bharat, the company said in a release on Friday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “the Prime Minister has set an ambitious goal of producing 300 million tonnes of steel annually [in the country]. I am confident NMDC will play a crucial role in achieving this target.”

He urged NMDC to maintain supply of iron ore and ensure steel manufacturing units do not face shortages. He also instructed the officials to undertake large-scale mining and simultaneously increase afforestation efforts.

Mr. Varma said the Ministry is fuelling efforts of steel public sector enterprises to enhance production and profit. He said NMDC will play a defining role in uplifting the smaller units in the iron and steel industry while meeting the demands from the key players of the sector.

“NMDC remains steadfast in its commitment to emerge as a global environmentally friendly mining company with a positive thrust on social development,” Mr. Mukherjee said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.