Steady flow continues to Jurala, Srisailam

As the flood of over 90,000 cusecs continued into Jurala project, the discharge of the same from it to the river course was over 1.03 lakh cusecs helping the storage of Srisailam reservoir improve steadily.

The water storage in Srisailam was over 53.1 tmc ft against its capacity of 215.8 tmc ft at 9 pm on Friday as the project was getting flood of over 99,000 cusecs. According to the flood monitoring engineers, discharge of the flood from the 10 crest gates of the spillway was over 64,000 cusecs and another 35,000 cusecs was being released to the river after power generation from four units of 39 mw each at the power house there.

The two power houses have generated over 15.4 million units of energy from July 14 to 16, with the help of sustained flood to Jurala.

Similarly, all the six generation units with 40 mw each at the Lower Jurala power house were also continuing generation of energy. Drawal of about 4,750 cusecs water by Nettempadu, Bhima-II, Koilsagar, Right, Left and Parallel Canals was also continuing. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has indicated a steady flood of over 97,000 cusecs into Jurala and over 95,000 cusecs into Srisailam till Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the inflows into Almatti was also registered some improvement on Thursday as the flood crossed 30,000 cusecs. Narayanpur dam in the downstream was getting over 45,000 cusecs of flood being released from Almatti after power generation. Tungabhadra dam, the inter-state project in Karnataka, was getting over 6,600 cusecs of inflows.

In the Godavari Basin, inflows into Sriramsagar improved to over 11,000 cusecs to about 4,000 cusecs into Yellampalli barrage. Over 58,000 cusecs of flood was reaching Laxmi (Medigadda) barrage of the Kaleshwaram project and over 55,000 cusecs of was being let downstream. The Saraswati (Annaram) and Parvati (Sundilla) barrages were also getting inflows in the range of 2,500 cusecs to 4,500 cusecs.

Similarly, Kaddam project was getting over 1,100 cusecs of flood and Singur reservoir was getting 65 cusecs.