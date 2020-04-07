Stay home on Shab-e-Baraat, say clerics

With Shab-e-Baraat, popularly known as Jaagne ki Raat, scheduled to be observed on Wednesday night, Muslim clerics have urged the public to stay indoors in view of COVID-19.

Shab-e-Baraat entails Muslims visiting graveyards where their loved ones are buried and praying for their souls to be at peace.

Speaking to the The Hindu, Mufti Omar Abedeen, deputy director of the Islamic seminary Al Mahad ul Aali al Islami said, “Prayers and supplications are accepted on Shab-e-Baraat. This is why Muslims consider this an important night. A large number of people go to graveyards and pray. But given the coronavirus issue, lockdown and social distancing, the public should stay at home and pray for mankind.”

He urged the public to cooperate with the State government, obey all directives being issued by the Department of Health and not be careless. “This is the time to take all precautions. Islam mandates that human life be protected, and endangering lives of others is prohibited. Therefore, it is in accordance with the law of the land and sharia to stay at home,” he said.