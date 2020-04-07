Hyderabad

Stay home on Shab-e-Baraat, say clerics

With Shab-e-Baraat, popularly known as Jaagne ki Raat, scheduled to be observed on Wednesday night, Muslim clerics have urged the public to stay indoors in view of COVID-19.

Shab-e-Baraat entails Muslims visiting graveyards where their loved ones are buried and praying for their souls to be at peace.

Speaking to the The Hindu, Mufti Omar Abedeen, deputy director of the Islamic seminary Al Mahad ul Aali al Islami said, “Prayers and supplications are accepted on Shab-e-Baraat. This is why Muslims consider this an important night. A large number of people go to graveyards and pray. But given the coronavirus issue, lockdown and social distancing, the public should stay at home and pray for mankind.”

He urged the public to cooperate with the State government, obey all directives being issued by the Department of Health and not be careless. “This is the time to take all precautions. Islam mandates that human life be protected, and endangering lives of others is prohibited. Therefore, it is in accordance with the law of the land and sharia to stay at home,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 12:15:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/stay-home-on-shab-e-baraat-say-clerics/article31283746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY